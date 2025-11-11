Vassell is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Bulls due to a migraine, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell checked out of the game with 6:37 remaining in the third and is in jeopardy of missing the remainder of the game. If the 25-year-old swingman is unable to return, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.