Spurs' Devin Vassell: Questionable to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vassell is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Bulls due to a migraine, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Vassell checked out of the game with 6:37 remaining in the third and is in jeopardy of missing the remainder of the game. If the 25-year-old swingman is unable to return, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.
More News
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Scores 15 points with four steals•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Drops 15 in win•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Drills six threes in OT win•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Solid two-way effort Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Scores 18 points in win•