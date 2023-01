Barlow finished with 32 points (13-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Vipers.

Barlow was dominant on both ends of the court and was Austin's best player, but his efforts were not enough to allow the team to secure a win over Rio Grande. Barlow is an active player on both ends of the court, averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.