76ers' Dominick Barlow: Doubtful for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.
Barlow exited Saturday's 126-116 win over Utah after only four minutes of work because of a sprained left ankle. If he can't suit up, Trendon Watford would be considered the favorite to start at the power forward position against one of the top defensive clubs in the National Basketball Association.
More News
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Done for night with ankle sprain•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Continues filling in serviceably•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Another quiet effort•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Cleared to return•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Goes to locker room•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Holding down starting spot•