76ers' Dominick Barlow: Upgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Barlow was previously listed as doubtful, but he's trending in the right direction. With so many injuries in Philadelphia, Barlow could see a sizable workload if he's given the green light to play.
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