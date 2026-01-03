Harper closed with 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 123-113 victory over Indiana.

The rookie first-rounder provided the Spurs the offensive spark they needed off the bench during Friday's win and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind De'Aaron Fox (24 points). It was Harper's fourth 20-plus-point outing of the season, three of which have come since Dec. 8. The Rutgers product is still adjusting to his role in the NBA but should get more acclimated as the season progresses.