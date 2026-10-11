Harper posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 preseason loss to the Suns.

Harper led the Spurs in scoring despite playing slightly over 20 minutes, and he got the start in the backcourt due to the absence of De'Aaron Fox (undisclosed). If Fox is healthy for Opening Night against the Thunder on Oct. 20, however, Harper will move to a bench role, although that shouldn't stop him from seeing plenty of minutes on a regular basis.