Harper closed with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 99-96 victory over the Lakers.

The second-year guard missed the prior three games with a hip issue, and after starting his first 15 contests of the season, Harper was eased back into action as part of the second unit. Julian Champagnie is the most likely candidate to move to the bench once Harper is deemed ready to resume his usual duties, something that could happen as soon as Sunday against the Celtics. Over the first nine games in November before getting injured, Harper had averaged 18.3 points, 5.3 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals in 30.6 minutes.