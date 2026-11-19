Harper (hip) is expected to miss two to three weeks, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Harper has been diagnosed with a left hip external rotator strain, and San Antonio is now set to be without one of its regular guards for an extended stretch. His absence creates more backcourt minutes for the Spurs, likely most prominently for Justin Champagnie while the team waits for Tobias Harris (calf) to make his season debut. De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle should see extra ball-handling duties as well.