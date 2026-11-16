Harper recorded 31 points (12-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 win over the Jazz.

After taking just eight shots and scoring nine points in 25 minutes during Friday's blowout win over Golden State, Harper was far more aggressive hunting his shot Sunday. The second-year guard led all players with a career-high scoring total, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time since Nov. 4. He also grabbed a regular-season career high in rebounds.