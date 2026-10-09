Harper scored 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 19 minutes in Thursday's 123-116 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Harper was one of six players to score in double digits for the Spurs, and he led all San Antonio players in scoring. No player outside of Carter Bryant logged more than 20 minutes for the Spurs, and Harper doesn't need to log heavy minutes in preseason since he's locked into a prominent role ahead of the 2026-27 season -- even if he's not listed as a starter in the backcourt.