Harper (thumb) will play in Friday's preseason game against the Jazz, according to NBA reporter Matthew Tynan.

Harper is set to taste his first preseason action after being limited to start training camp after undergoing thumb surgery in September. It's likely that Harper sees a modest workload in his first game back as the Spurs ramp him up for Opening Night. With De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) likely sidelined to start the regular season, the rookie could play a major role right away.