The Spurs exercised the team option on Harper for the 2027-28 season, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Harper had a quality 2025-26 campaign, averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 22.6 minutes per contest in 69 regular-season games, including four starts. The 2025 No. 2 overall pick has All-Star upside, though it may take him another year or two before he gets to that point. Harper will presumably continue to come off the bench behind De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in 2026-27, but he should consistently see more minutes than some of the starters around the NBA.