Harper will start Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder.

With De'Aaron Fox (ankle) unavailable, Harper will draw his first career postseason start. The rookie first-rounder played well in the second-round series against the Timberwolves, during which he averaged 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest across six outings.