Spurs' Dylan Harper: Starting sans Fox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harper will start Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder.
With De'Aaron Fox (ankle) unavailable, Harper will draw his first career postseason start. The rookie first-rounder played well in the second-round series against the Timberwolves, during which he averaged 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest across six outings.
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