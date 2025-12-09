Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Effective from deep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes supplied 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 135-132 win over the Pelicans.
Barnes was dangerous from downtown in Monday's victory, finishing second on his team in made triples behind Julian Champagnie's five treys. Barnes has been inconsistent to say the least over his last few appearances, as he was held to seven points Friday and 11 points Wednesday prior to his 24-point outburst against New Orleans.
