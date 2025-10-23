Barnes ended Wednesday's 125-92 victory over the Mavericks with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes.

Barnes offered very little in terms of tangible production, a trend we have seen across each of the past two seasons. While he is likely to remain in the starting lineup, his impact is rarely felt across fantasy circles. At this point, there is no reason to be roatering him outside of deeper formats.