Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Miserable stretch continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes had five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists across 19 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 loss to the Pelicans.
A dreadful stretch continues for Barnes, who's struggling to maintain fantasy relevance in any format. Over his last seven appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 22.4 minutes per game while shooting 35.9 percent from the floor.
