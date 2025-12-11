McLaughlin (hamstring) recorded no statistics while playing the final 1:09 of Wednesday's 132-119 win over the Lakers.

McLaughlin was back in action after missing the Spurs' previous 15 games with a strained hamstring, but he didn't check into Wednesday's contest after San Antonio already had the win well in hand. Now that the Spurs backcourt is fully healthy, McLaughlin is likely to find himself outside of the rotation on a regular basis.