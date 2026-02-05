McLaughlin amassed three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 116-106 win over Oklahoma City.

McLaughlin continues to play a minor role for the Spurs, barely noticeable on most nights. In fact, this was just the fifth time all season that he played double-digit minutes. In 22 appearances, he has averaged just 2.0 points in 6.0 minutes per game, barely making him a top 400 player for the season.