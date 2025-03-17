McLaughlin is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to left Achilles soreness.
McLaughlin has not had much opportunity to play since joining the Spurs on Feb. 2, and he is now dealing with Achilles soreness, which could cause him to miss time. His availability doesn't figure to have any fantasy implications.
