Champagnie finished Wednesday's 119-101 loss to the Lakers with 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Champagnie has settled in well in a starting role this season, and he's been surprisingly productive despite not having a substantial role in the Spurs' offensive scheme. The former St. John's star has scored in double digits in all but one of his last nine outings, averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 34.3 percent from deep in that span.