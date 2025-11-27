Johnson posted 11 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

Injuries to Victor Wembanyama (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) have impacted the depth chart in multiple ways, and the pecking order of the best fantasy options is still a bit unclear beyond De'Aaron Fox. Johnson hasn't started a game yet this season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Spurs tinker a bit with the first-unit order if Johnson continues to perform aptly off the glass.