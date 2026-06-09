Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Muted production continues

Johnson posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 115-111 win over New York in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Johnson continues to be mostly a non-factor, scoring single digits for the fourth time in the past five games. Despite being named the Sixth Maan of the Year, Johnson has been unable to carry his form from the regular season into the playoffs. In 13 appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.