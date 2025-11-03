Johnson provided 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 130-118 loss to the Suns.

The 19 points tied his season high, as Johnson continues to be a key piece of the second unit for the Spurs. The 26-year-old forward has scored in double digits in five of six games to begin the season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 boards, 1.2 assists and 1.2 threes in 24.0 minutes a contests while shooting a blistering 61.2 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent (7-for-15) from beyond the arc.