Johnson recorded 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 victory over the Rockets.

Johnson's performance was aided by a slow start from Julian Champagnie (eye), who exited the game in the fourth quarter and did not return. Campagnie stole minutes from Campagnie well before the injury, and he contiues to hold an enhanced role while Devin Vassell gets back up to spped in his return from injury.