Kornet accumulated 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 victory over Washington.

Kornet has been starting since Victor Wembanyama is being brought back into the mix slowly following his calf injury, but he's making the most of his opportunities. The big man has scored in double digits in three of his last five outings, and this was his third double-double of the season. He's averaging 7.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game as a starter, so he might have some streaming upside as long as he stays in the first unit.