Mamukelashvili posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 loss to the Pistons.

Mamukelashvili led the second unit in scoring Tuesday, marking his sixth outing with double-digit points over his last seven. The 25-year-old center also hit multiple triples for the 13th time on the season during an extremely efficient performance from beyond the arc. Mamukelashvili will likely continue to split minutes with Jeremy Sochan and Bismack Biyombo at center due to Victor Wembanyama (blood clot) being sidelined. Mamukelashvili has logged at least 12 minutes in each of his last seven appearances, and before the All-Star break, he had averaged only 8.1 minutes per contest across 33 games.