Castle was selected by the Spurs with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

A key piece in UConn's run to the National Championship last season, Castle will now team up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. At 6-6 with a 6-9 wingspan, Castle has excellent size and is capable of playing both guard spots, as well as defending on the wing. Defense was his calling card at UConn, but the belief is that he'll be able to show off an expanded offensive package at the NBA level. Shooting is a major question mark for Castle, as he knocked down just 26.7 percent of his three-point attempts (2.2 3PA/G) for the Huskies as a freshman. Castle figures to compete for a starting spot from Day 1.