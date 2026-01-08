Castle supplied 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-91 victory over the Lakers.

This was a solid showing from Castle, though his overall fantasy appeal has been lacking in recent weeks. Over his last eight games, he ranks outside the top-200 in nine-category formats with averages of 15.5 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.5 three-pointers on 42.3 percent shooting from the field and 78.0 percent from the line.