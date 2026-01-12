Castle notched 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-103 loss to Minnesota.

Although his workloads have been more than stable, Castle continues to struggle to be a productive fantasy asset in nine-category formats. Over his last eight games, he's shooting 32.7 percent from the field and 72.9 percent from the line with averages of 13.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per contest.