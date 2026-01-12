Spurs' Stephon Castle: Struggles with shot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle notched 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-103 loss to Minnesota.
Although his workloads have been more than stable, Castle continues to struggle to be a productive fantasy asset in nine-category formats. Over his last eight games, he's shooting 32.7 percent from the field and 72.9 percent from the line with averages of 13.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Solid line in win•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: All-around effort vs. Indiana•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Questionable against Knicks•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Pops for 19 in Christmas win•
-
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Hands out 11 dimes Sunday•