Jones amassed 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to Oklahoma City.

Jones failed to knock down a three for the second straight game, but he still managed to score in double figures. While he wasn't able to duplicate his 13-assist performance from Saturday against the Lakers, he did dish out five dimes and also recorded a steal for the fourth straight contest.