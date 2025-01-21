Beal (ankle) ended Monday's 118-92 loss to the Cavaliers with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes.

After missing the Suns' last two games with a left ankle sprain, Beal returned to action but struggled to get much going while he handled a light 11.7 percent usage in the blowout loss. Beal has struggled to adapt to his new role as the Suns' sixth man, as he's now averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks in 30.4 minutes per game in seven appearances since moving to the bench. That level of production is still enough to make him worthy of rostering in most 12-team leagues and deeper, but his appeal in shallower formats is beginning to wane.