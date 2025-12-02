default-cbs-image
Gillespie is starting Monday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Gillespie will return to the starting five after Grayson Allen was a late scratch due to illness. Gillespie has now started three of his team's last four games and has put up 20-plus points in each of his last two chances with the starting five.

