Gillespie finished Tuesday's 125-123 loss to Denver with 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes.

Gillespie has now scored in double figures in five consecutive contests, which comes on the heels of a three-game cold spell where he was held to single digits. Over these past five outings, the sharpshooter has averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.8 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.2 percent from deep.