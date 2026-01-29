default-cbs-image
Gillespie (hand) is questionable to play Thursday against the Pistons.

Gillespie missed his first game of the season Tuesday after hurting his hand in Sunday's loss to the Heat, but we'll have a better idea on Gillespie's status for Thursday night based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's able to return, Jordan Goodwin could lose some minutes.

