Suns' Collin Gillespie: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillespie (hand) is questionable to play Thursday against the Pistons.
Gillespie missed his first game of the season Tuesday after hurting his hand in Sunday's loss to the Heat, but we'll have a better idea on Gillespie's status for Thursday night based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's able to return, Jordan Goodwin could lose some minutes.
More News
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Added to injury report•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Holding onto significant role•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Delivers full line in win•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Nets 18 points with six dimes•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Notches 13 points in loss•