Ayton logged 28 points (13-20 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block during Friday's 114-111 win over New Orleans.

Ayton recorded his third-highest rebound total of the season to help the Suns steal Game 3 on the road. With Devin Booker being ruled out with a hamstring injury, Phoenix's offense was heavily reliant on Ayton as he scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half.