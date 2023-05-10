Ayton closed Tuesday's 118-102 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 14 points (7-12 FG), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 32 minutes.

Ayton delivered an improved performance Tuesday, at least from a statistical standpoint. While his numbers were more in line with what he was able to put up during the regular season, he still ended the game as a team-worst minus-21. Despite playing just 16 minutes, Jock Landale on the other hand was a team-best plus-5. Now trailing 3-2 in the series, the Suns will head back to Phonex for Game 6, a must-win should they hope to stay alive in the playoffs.