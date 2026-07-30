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Suns' Devin Booker: Suns add around him

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Booker will be sharing a different starting lineup next year after the Suns acquired Miles Bridges from the Hornets this summer.

The Suns have constructed a talented roster around their franchise centerpiece, now featuring Bridges as opposed to lower-usage options such as Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale. Although Bridges could theoretically cut into Booker's ball-handling opportunities to an extent, the latter could experience a jump in efficiency after shooting 45.6 percent from the field last regular season, his lowest mark since 2017-18. Booker also shot just 33.0 percent from deep last regular season, his worst figure since 2018-19, and Bridges' presence could result in more open looks from downtown.

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