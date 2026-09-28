Booker is feeling the healthiest in his career this year, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Booker is looking forward to his 12th year with the Suns in 2026-27 and is set for another huge campaign as the team's top scoring option. The star guard stands out as a safe investment in the early rounds of fantasy drafts, having played at least 64 games in each of the past eight seasons while averaging at least 25 points, five assists and nearly four rebounds plus one steal in all of the last four years.