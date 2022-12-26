Booker has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets due to a left groin injury.

Booker, who returned to the starting lineup Sunday following a three-game absence due to a groin injury, left the contest after playing just four minutes and scoring two points. He went straight to the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the night. It appears like Booker has suffered a setback with his previous groin injury, but the extent of the issue remains unclear. In his stead, Landry Shamet and Damion Lee are candidates for increased minutes.