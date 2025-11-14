Brooks registered 32 points (12-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-98 win over Indiana.

Brooks played a key role in the victory, combining with Devin Booker for 65 points on the night. The Oregon product posted an impressive shooting line, hitting three triples for a second straight game while going perfect from the charity stripe. While Brooks can typically be relied on to tack on double figures, he went above and beyond his usual production Thursday, setting a new season high in scoring.