Brooks (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Brooks will take a seat for Phoenix's regular-season finale due to injury management. He'll likely be able to return for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the higher-seeded team between the Clippers and Trail Blazers. The veteran forward will finish the regular season averaging a career-best 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.4 minutes per game across 56 outings.