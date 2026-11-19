Brooks ended Wednesday's 128-107 win over Sacramento with 29 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes.

Brooks followed Monday's 15-point performance against Denver with his strongest offensive outing of the season while matching Devin Booker for the team lead in scoring. His five three-pointers were particularly encouraging after he had connected on three or fewer in each of his previous six appearances. This was the first time Brooks reached the 20-point threshold since Nov. 5, when he had 24 points in a win over the Magic. He's averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game since the beginning of November while shooting an impressive 45.7 percent from three-point range over that span.