Brooks notched 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 win over the Rockets.

Brooks provided perimeter scoring but little else in this game, failing to record a block or steal and falling short of the 15-point plateau for the first time since the season opener. This was a down game for Brooks, but he remains one of the team's go-to scoring options behind Devin Booker and Jalen Green. At least he's been consistent as a long-range threat and has drained at least two threes in five of his last six outings.