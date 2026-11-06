Brooks provided 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-104 win over the Magic.

Brooks delivered an efficient scoring performance, finishing second on the Suns behind Devin Booker's 30 points. The veteran forward connected on four of his six attempts from beyond the arc while adding three combined steals and blocks. Although Brooks contributed little on the glass or as a facilitator, his scoring, perimeter shooting and defensive production made for a strong fantasy outing.