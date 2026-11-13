Brooks totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 win over the Hornets.

Brooks has settled into a familiar role in Phoenix, averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 rebounds as a secondary scoring option behind Devin Booker. His steady minutes and willingness to shoot make him a solid source of points and triples, and he's also taken a step forward as a playmaker -- his 2.1 assists per game aren't a game-changer, but they're his highest mark in that category since the 2022-23 campaign. As if that wasn't enough, his 3.8 boards per game are a new career-high mark, so Brooks is putting up solid numbers across the board even if he has a down game from time to time.