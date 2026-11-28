Brooks finished Friday's 113-109 loss to the Mavericks with 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes.

Brooks was reasonably efficient inside the arc, but his inability to connect from three-point range limited his scoring upside. The veteran forward has already shown how explosive he can be offensively, having scored 29 points against Sacramento on Nov. 18, but his production tends to fluctuate on a game-to-game basis. Brooks' fantasy appeal remains largely tied to his scoring and three-point production, making performances like Friday's particularly underwhelming in category leagues. He's failed to surpass the 15-point mark in seven of his last 10 appearances.