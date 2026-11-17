Brooks posted 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in Monday's 117-105 win over the Nuggets.

Brooks struggled from inside the arc, making just three of his 11 two-point attempts, but his perimeter shooting and defensive intensity helped Phoenix secure an important road win. The veteran also spent considerable time defending Jamal Murray, who needed 19 field-goal attempts to score 28 points. Brooks can still provide useful scoring and three-point production, though his aggressive shot selection can make him a liability in leagues that reward shooting percentages.