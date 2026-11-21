Brooks amassed 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 111-101 win over the Jazz.

Brooks followed up his big night in Sacramento on Wednesday with another productive outing. He tied Miles Bridges for second on the team in scoring. The veteran forward has been one of the league's most accurate three-point shooters this season, at nearly 45 percent. Even on a night when the long ball wasn't falling, he found other ways to contribute.