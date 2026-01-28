Brooks finished with 26 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 victory over Brooklyn.

Brooks was charged with a technical early in the game but managed to avoid ejection despite being involved with a fourth-quarter scuffle that resulted in technicals for five other players. Brooks has been a critical piece of the offense amid Devin Booker's (ankle) absence, scoring 26 points for a second consecutive game.