Brooks accumulated 34 points (14-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 124-122 loss to Atlanta.

Brooks had to embrace a bigger role on offense due to the absences of Jalen Green (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (quadriceps), and he stepped up by posting his best scoring output of the campaign. Brooks has surpassed the 30-point mark in back-to-back games, and he should continue to handle a big role on offense as long as the Suns remain depleted in terms of wing depth.